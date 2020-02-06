“Panama is the country that Vagabond needed to expand the network’s production opportunities and location offers in Latin America,” concludes Tourrenc. “Why Panama? Mostly because of the country's great variety of casting and locations, which are all reachable within a small perimeter and allows for multi-location shoots. The country is also ideally located at the crossroads between North and South America, offering the best of both worlds. In terms of logistics, direct flights connect Panama City to most major North American and European hubs. In recent years, Panama’s film/TV industry has been developing exponentially and so it’s the right time for us to set up this new venture there, with Rafael and Oscar.”

Vagabond is off to a solid start for 2020, having recently worked on a new State Street Global Advisors commercial campaign in Colombia, collaborating with Skunk LA, Director Chris Palmer, as well as Director of Photography Barry Ackroyd (The Hurt Locker, Captain Philips, Untitled 93) and Underwater Camera Operator Bob Settlemire (Avatar, Roma, The Revenant).

Additionally, in Chile, Vagabond partnered with The Mill and ad agency McCann/New York on a shoot for Qualcomm, and is in pre-production for a major U.S. beer manufacturer. Neighboring Argentina has also kept the Vagabond team very busy, shooting a print campaign, several content films, and a fashion brand film for leading fashion European brands, with Director Martin Aamund, DP Patrick Duroux and fashion photographer Cass Brand. Favorable economic conditions and stunning Buenos Aires make Argentina a prime destination for productions looking to maximize their budgets without sacrificing access to gear or diversity of shooting locations. In Sao Paulo, Brazil, Vagabond is currently in production on a music video with Jamaican dancehall superstar Sean Paul. In Barcelona, Spain, Vagabond just wrapped a shoot for a U.S. water brand with Skunk LA and Director Brent Harris.

